Treat yourself to these Next gifs

DENVER — The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners was not pleased after finding out Live Nation promoters sold 6,000 tickets to the Seven Peaks Music Festival, despite having a capacity limit of 5,000.

Luckily for the rest of us, the public meeting about it produced a legendary line that shall be quoted on Next with Kyle Clark for years to come: "What the hell, Jim?"

A few viewers specifically asked for us to make a gif with it, and we aim to please here at Next.

You can also use these and our other gifs by searching "HeyNext" on Giphy, Facebook or on Twitter.

