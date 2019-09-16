ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. —

When we got an email from a viewer who spotted a sign warning of landmines near a Routt County trail, we were intrigued.

We’re now happy to report that no, there are no World War II era landmines hidden around Hahn’s Peak -- which is north of Steamboat Springs.

A sign on the road told another story. You can see it below. It reads: “Warning: Stay on trail next 1 mile. Landmines in area.”

Part of the sign is real, but the local fire chief said a prankster with too much time on their hands added the landmine sticker.

While a brief search on a work computer yielded no immediate results for that specific model of landmine sticker, Amazon does sell “No Trespassing: Active Landmines” recalls for $15.99 to $13 (no, they aren’t on Prime).

Weirdly, Etsy also has a section devoted to landmine signs.

Of course, custom signs are available throughout the internet. Is this prankster causing panic in other areas? Are you the person responsible? Email us at next@9news.com or use #heynext.

