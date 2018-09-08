DENVER — DENVER – When others saw old decrepit buildings, Dana Crawford saw an opportunity.

“I became obsessed about an idea that wasn’t a popular idea,” the developer says, now 50-plus years after Larimer Square re-opened, featuring businesses and restaurants.

“It’s a gathering place for the people of Denver a place where everyone could recognize where the city came from,” she said.

Crawford is really a pioneer of place-making in this country.

During an urban renewal boom after the Great Depression and World War II, there was a new push to build, build, build. Many wanted to replace what felt old with brand new.

Crawford, who spent a year living in Boston and saw what that city was doing with its historic buildings, brought the idea to the 1400 block of Larimer: take what already exists and make it feel warm again.

She brought that same idea to redevelopment projects at the Oxford Hotel and Denver’s Union Station.

We sat down with Crawford inside the lobby at the Oxford, weeks after it was announced she would receive the highest award in Colorado, the Governor’s Citizenship Medal.

We wanted to see how she feels about the current pace of development in a city she’s helped shape.

“I always like new development,” she said. “I think in general it really helps the community, especially if it represents great architecture, which is hard to achieve these days.”

Crawford has criticism, though.

“As you drive around you see so many residences being built out of plywood, kind of the 5-story flat roof stamped out thing,” she said. “That, I don’t think will have very long life, mainly because there is going to be big demand for additional housing and a 5 or 6 story building doesn’t provide a lot of dwellings.”

She says one of her old friends, a professor of architecture in Denver told her something that rings true today.

“He always said about Denver…you ain’t seen nothing yet,” she said. “And I believe that’s really true now because of climate change and what’s happening on both coasts.”

“Over the next 20 to 40 years we ain’t seen nothing yet, because there’ll be much greater growth than we have now and we will have more density.”

And Crawford told us she believes that density will have to move vertically, not horizontally.

“I think that people in Denver are, because of the views of the mountains, they are very sensitive and anti-high rise and I think in a lot of areas high-rise is okay,” she said.

As Denver continues to grow, Crawford says the people behind the development, architects, planners and others, have to be mindful of the people who already exist in the places they’re trying to change and create.

“I think for a lot of years they have not been taught to get the shared vision from the community where they want to build or change,” she said. “And I firmly believe that the people who’ve lived there for a long time have legitimate ideas, good ideas and everybody feels better if they get a chance to participate.”

