Class-action lawsuit in Colorado targets Dominion, Facebook and officials in four states

DENVER — One of the organizers of the most recent failed recall effort against Gov. Jared Polis has a new project: a federal class-action lawsuit against Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook and its founder, Mark Zuckerberg, and the governors of four states and their election officials, seeking $160 billion in damages and to declare Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act unconstitutional.

The election lawsuit was filed Dec. 22 in the U.S. District Court of Colorado by attorney Gary Fielder of Denver, who recently completed a one-year suspension of his law license for misconduct. It claims the defendants burdened the voting rights of 160 million people.

The plaintiffs include Lori Cutunilli of Breckenridge, who was one of the organizers of the Recall Polis campaign that did not turn in any signatures by its Nov. 13 deadline. The group filed for an extension for turning in signatures in Denver District Court.

Section 230, which protects social media companies like Twitter and Facebook from liability for the content its users post, has become a favorite target of President Donald Trump, who recently tried to get Congress to toss the provision.

Trump followed through on a threat to veto the National Defense Authorization Act if Congress did not take action on Section 230. Both the House and Senate later voted to override Trump’s veto of the NDAA, which funds the Defense Department.