DENVER — The 2019 legislative session took on a new look when a sitting lawmaker took the witness stand in a lawsuit pitting Senate Republicans against Senate Democrats and the non-partisan Senate staff.



Sen. Bob Gardner (R-Colorado Springs) took the witness stand in a Denver District Courtroom on Tuesday morning.



Gardner, along with Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert (R-Parker) and Sen. John Cooke (R-Greeley) were excused from the Senate on Tuesday morning to be at a Denver City and County Building courtroom.



The trio have sued Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo) and Senate Secretary Cindi Markwell over the computerized reading of a 2,000-page bill on March 11.

Garcia and Markwell were also in the courtroom, along with Sharon Eubanks, director of Legislative Legal Services, who was there in case Markwell needed further advisement.



In an effort to slow down the Democrats from quickly passing legislation, such as Senate Bill 181 — oil and gas reform — Cooke asked for an unrelated 2,000-page bill to be read aloud.



Three members of the Senate staff took turns reading House Bill 1172 for about three-and-a-half hours before Senate staff set up multiple computers to simultaneously read different sections of the bill at the same time.



What would have taken humans days to complete, the computers finished in hours.

Why these three senators? Cooke asked for the bill to be read at length, Holbert is the top Senate Republican and Gardner is the Senate sponsor of the bill that was read by computers.

The three sued, saying that the Senate President and Senate Secretary violated the state Constitution by not having the bill read so that it could be understood.



“We have a bit of a fuller house than usual,” said the clerk of Denver District Court Judge David Goldberg.



That comment was just before court started at 9 a.m., with five people in the gallery, including two media members. By the end, there were 10, with four of them being reporters.



Goldberg denied multiple media requests, including 9NEWS, to allow cameras in the courtroom.



“Does the reading have to be understandable under the Constitution?” attorney Christopher Murray said during opening statements.



Murray represents the trio of Senators.



“Mr. Murray and I agree on one thing, that this is extraordinary,” said attorney Mark Grueskin, who was representing Garcia and Markwell.



Last week, the trio of Senators were granted a temporary restraining order, preventing the Senate from using computers to read bills.

Gardner was the only witness called to the stand.



During his questioning, Murray played the audio from a portion of the Senate floor recording from March 11, when the computers were reading the bill.



“I do recognize that sound. It’s automated almost like insect sounds that you hear in a sci-fi movie,” Gardner said. “We’re asking the court for a ruling that Article V, Section 22 of the Constitution applies. That it applies in a meaningful way. That ordinary people that would like to listen to our proceedings — and Senators would like to listen to our proceedings — could understand our bills.”



In cross0examination, Grueskin asked Gardner where he was while the bill was being read by the three members of Senate staff.



“Were you on the Senate floor for the entire three-and-a-half hours?” Grueskin asked.



“I was certainly not. I was in the Senate Minority Office listening,” Gardner said.



He said he was either on the Senate floor, the Minority Office or “I probably took a comfort break.”



“I listened to a great deal,” Gardner said.



Grueskin questioned why Gardner voted in a Senate committee to send his 2,000-page bill to the Senate consent calendar, meaning it would be moved forward to the Senate floor en masse with other universally-supported bills.



“I asked for it to be removed from consent,” Gardner said.



After he did that, Cooke asked for it to be read at length.



Gardner said the reason is because legislation is “being rammed through, perhaps consistent with the rules, but unlike anything I’ve seen in my 11 years.”



“Why they asked for House Bill 1172 to be read aloud is irrelevant,” Murray said in closing arguments.



Grueskin argues that the judge is being asked to make a decision that would impact the legislature beyond House Bill 1172.



“(It’s) unwise to be asked to play traffic cop in the legislative process. If you grant this order, you will be the babysitter of the legislature. Don’t talk too fast!” Grueskin said during his opening statement.



“It’s unprecedented, it’s unwarranted and the court’s involvement is unwise,” Grueskin said in his closing argument.



The judge was still hearing the case as of 10:20 a.m.

In an odd moment, just as it seemed the judge was nearing a ruling, the courtroom gallery filled with about three dozen high school students from Saint Vincent de Paul in Denver.



Tuesday's decision will strictly be about the temporary restraining order preventing the use of computer technology to read House Bill 1172.



“Whatever goes on today will not be the final ruling,” Goldberg said.



There could still be a trial over the use of computer technology to read future bills.



“I don’t have any problem with computers. Technology is evolving,” said Goldberg, who also cautioned that he’s looking forward to hearing expert testimony on this topic.



After about 10 minutes, the high school class left, not knowing the hearing they were watching was the crossroads of the legislative and judicial branches.



At 11:05 a.m., the judge was still asking questions of the attorneys.



