Venezuela is going through a humanitarian crisis. There is violence, and there are kidnappings. Crowds are tear-gassed and journalists have been detained.

Renowned Univision anchor Jorge Ramos was one of them, as was another journalist along the border who Coloradans might recognize: Carlos Rausseo, who anchored for 9NEWS' partner, Telemundo Denver.

He recently spent five days in Columbia, on the border to Venezuela, documenting how politicians, artists and organizations tried to deliver resources to the people of Venezuela with little success.

"We saw a lot of people getting hurt," explained Rausseo, who now works for Telemundo31 in Orlando.

"They were shooting at the people, shooting tear gas, shooting bullets,” he said.

Political tension surrounding the Venezuelan presidency has mounted over the last several months, and the country's suffering an economic collapse. The scenario has resulted in turmoil.

Rausseo, along with many other journalists covering the crisis, has been working while risking his own life to be there.

"Even though we worked with a bodyguard, I felt threatened sometimes because they were shooting, there was tear gas, there were a lot of people running," he said. "It was really tough."

Rausseo remembers when a man warned their Telemundo team about crossing into their territory, or else they would be killed.

“They don’t care who is a journalist who is a protester,” he said. "Everyone is the same for them.”

Carlos interviewed one man who was hit in the face with a rock. He saw another man choking on tear gas.

“It was like a warzone for a moment,” said Rausseo.

“It doesn’t matter if you are rich or poor, everyone is going through the same situation,” he said. "There is no food in the supermarket, the hospitals are in crisis.”

Every day, journalists like Rausseo are telling these stories no matter the danger.

“I felt it was my responsibility to let the people and the world what is happening in Venezuela,” he said, “and why are they are fighting to get humanitarian aid into Venezuela.”

Rausseo returned home from Venezuela on Saturday.