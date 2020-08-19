Loveland sculptor hopes lawmakers vote for monument to honor suffragettes

Jane DeDecker's sculpture would celebrate generations of women, including Black and Chinese women who fought for the right to vote.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Every day her studio, Jane DeDecker makes a mess before she makes a masterpiece.

“I love the process part of it," said DeDecker as she added liquid rubber to her latest sculpture.

Her process can be as complicated as the stories she sculpts.

“Two women don’t create a movement," she said, referring to Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. "I think it was a lot more than that."

When DeDecker set out to honor the women who paved the way for the right to vote, she found more women.

“Alice Paul, Sojourner Truth, Ida B Wells," she said, going down the line of the sculptures she's made of their heads.

She found Black women who marched even as they were being pushed out of the movement and Chinese women who advocated for the vote knowing they wouldn't get one.

“We want to tell a complex story," she said.

One hundred years after the 19th Amendment was ratified, DeDecker is fighting too.

Ever since she was a finalist for a women's suffragette monument in Central Park, she's been fighting to get a monument in the nation's capital dedicated to the 70 years women campaigned for the right to vote.

“There’s a quote from Susan B. Anthony and I love it," DeDecker said. "It’s like 'oh if I could live a hundred more years and see all the work for women that has been done and the fruition of all the work for women,' and I just think, would she be proud of what we’ve done? I don’t know. I think so."

In February, the U.S. House passed a bill to make her monument possible.

100 years ago the 19th amendment was ratified granting women the right to vote.



And yet we still don't have a monument to honor the suffragettes who fought to secure these rights.



The Senate must take up H.R. 473, let's get this done. https://t.co/ghKzChqD0Z — Rep. Joe Neguse (@RepJoeNeguse) August 18, 2020

President Donald Trump voiced his support for the legislation last week, but the Senate has yet to take action.

“We’re hoping they don’t forget our anniversary," DeDecker said.

She knows the process is never straightforward, but it took grit for the suffragettes to fight for her.

“We don’t have 70 years to get this monument done," she laughed.

She'll fight for them no matter how hard.

“It’s amazing that they dedicated their lives for this cause for our privilege so we can’t take it lightly," she said.