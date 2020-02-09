HOAs grapple with sign rules in era of social justice reform

Colorado law states community associations can’t ban political signs around elections but can make rules about all other signs. That's prompting debate in Lowry.

DENVER — Melissa Steele has lived in Denver’s Lowry neighborhood for 14 years, posting plenty of signs on her front lawn during that time. Friday was the first time she was ever told she couldn’t.

Steele placed a yard sign near her door that shows her support for Black Lives Matter, immigration reform, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, and science. It’s a common sign on front lawns all across Denver.

“I guess signs like this are not allowed at all,” Steele said. “That’s my understanding now.”

The letter, dated Friday, said her sign violated the community’s covenant, which bans all signs, aside from temporary political signs connected to a campaign and other temporary signs advertising contractors or advertising a home is for sale.

“The “no yard signs” policy maintains an uncluttered visual landscape and supports and enhances this perception of a peaceful, more natural place,” a letter attached to violation reads.

“I guess that’s what I’m violating,” Steele said.

Colorado state law governing homeowners and community associations specifically states an association cannot ban homeowners from displaying a political sign immediately before or after an election.

But the law does allow associations to make rules about other signs. Lowry’s provision bans all other signs, including signs without what could be perceived as a political message, such as a thank you for pandemic responders or a sign advertising support for a school.

The Lowry Community Master Association has sent approximately 150 letters to homeowners regarding signs in the past three months, according to someone with knowledge of the letters.

An attorney for the association provided the following statement to 9News on the association’s behalf:

Since its transition from a U.S. Air Force base, the Lowry neighborhood has been a covenant-controlled community to help protect and preserve it’s unique and historic appearance. Lowry’s long-standing yard signage policy, which is in-line with state law, is part of its community guidelines and continues to be regularly enforced. The Lowry Community Master Association is aware of resident concerns regarding that policy and, as with all community concerns, is taking them under consideration to ensure the guidelines best represent the community.

Sign rules have become a relatively hot topic in homeowner’s associations as of late.

Loura Sanchez, a member of the local Community Associations Institute, a group that advises homeowners and associations, said her group has received a lot of phone calls and e-mails about signs in the last two months or so.

“I’ve always said [community associations are] a microcosm of what’s happening in the larger world,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said after the presidential election in 2000 ended with a contested result, community associations saw an interesting trend.

“We saw a significant number of more challenges to an election… something that previous homeowners wouldn’t have cared, you vote for the board they get elected that’s the end of the story,” Sanchez said.

She said, while she can’t give specific legal advice, her team has suggested community associations take this tense political time as an opportunity to explore how their communities feel about the current rules.

“Sometimes documents aren’t reflective of the community at a time so there’s a reason and a need to look at the situation and to explore what the various options are,” she said.

Steele, the homeowner in Lowry, said she’s heard the community board there is considering surveying the residents again to see if the sign policy could change.

“I think that these signs should be allowed,” Steele said. “And, of course, there may be signs that come up that don’t fit with these same beliefs and those people should be allowed to share their beliefs as well.”

“This is a time when we can’t communicate as normally as we did prior to COVID so I think this is a chance for people to express some of these things that they feel strongly about,” she said.