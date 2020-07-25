Man who said he was injured during pro-police rally in Denver asks for equal treatment

Jay said he was cleaning graffiti of the veteran's memorial by the Capitol before he went to Sunday's pro-law enforcement rally.

DENVER — Protesters speaking out against federal agents on city streets gathered at the State Capitol Friday night.

And on Saturday, there will be another protest in the name of Elijah McClain at Aurora Police Headquarters.

The last protests in the metro area happened on Sunday, when a Back the Blue pro-police rally was outnumbered by counter-protesters.

State Rep. Patrick Neville (R-Castle Rock) went on Fox News on Wednesday and talked about the lack of police protection for the pro-police crowd.

"My friend was severely beaten, had a black eye when all was said and done," Neville said. "It's really concerning because I think the order came up to stand down. We have the police union chief out there actually saying there was a stand down order. I don't know if that came from the mayor or even the governor."

In an interview with Next with Kyle Clark on Thursday, Denver's safety manager denied police were told not to act.

"Chief (Paul) Pazen, myself, the mayor, the governor, I've heard that rumor, were not a part of that operation," Safety Manager Murphy Robinson said. "It is not out of the norm for the commanders on the ground, and the commander in the operation center, to dialogue about what they think the appropriate actions are."

"It was both sides that were breaking up the altercations and not the police at all," said Jay, who was injured at the rally.

Jay told Next that he was cleaning graffiti off the Veteran's War Memorial when he went to check out what was happening at Civic Center Park.

"When I came down here, there wasn't a whole lot of people, maybe 100," Jay said. "No sooner had the band got set up and started playing their first song that somebody came running in and said ‘they're coming, they're coming.'"

He’s referring to the counter-protesters.

"A group of officers did eventually come and form a line,” Jay said. “It didn't do a whole lot of good.”

He said he received a black eye and a bruise under his eye when he was helping to pull a counter-protester off a pro-police rallier.

"I got pushed by somebody, we both fell to the ground, and I began to get kicked in the head and stomped," Jay said. "Somebody had kicked me on the side of the head here and the result was this bruise."

As for the claim that police were told to stand down and not respond, Robinson said if police officers witnessed violence, they reacted.

"It would be out of the character of the Denver Police Department to allow an assault to happen right in front of them without intervening,” Robinson said. “I can say with good authority that I don’t believe that story is true.”

"I absolutely disagree with that,” Jay said. “I was there and I saw what the police were doing. I saw no fewer than five assaults occurring.”

No one was arrested for what happened to Jay, but there was one arrest at the rally; Caryn Sodaro was arrested for assault.

The police report stated that she bumped a woman, grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground, resulting in the woman's face hitting the ground, causing her nose to bleed.

"It just breaks my heart that we're having to deal with that and people aren't able to get their voices heard or they feel like they can't get their voices heard, on either side, without resorting to some sort of physical altercation, and that's a dangerous recipe," Jay said.