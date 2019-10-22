LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The sixth person to complete the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) passport program visited 41 of the 42 state parks currently open to the public — Fisher’s Peak State Park, the state’s newest addition, isn't fully open to the public yet.

Robert Aaronson, 78, is a retired first responder and moved to Colorado three years ago from southern New Jersey to be closer to his family. He visited the 41 state parks in just over a year.

RELATED: Lakewood man visits all 41 Colorado state parks in just over a year

RELATED: Chatfield open for boating, Cherry Creek State Park opens later this week

Byron Reed

“That was all done by accident really, it was not something that I planned to do,” Aaronson said. “I stopped by Cherry Creek State Park just for the heck of it and in talking to somebody there, they said ‘hey do you have this booklet?’”

Byron Reed

The booklet was a passport for the state’s parks and 15 hatcheries. It challenges visitors to collect stamps from each location.

“I got to see all parts of the state,” he said. “Roxborough is quite interesting … just the rock formation down there is quite spectacular.”

Aaronson said he didn’t think much about the program at first but when he started visiting some of the local state parks like Cherry Creek and Chatfield he said he decided he was up for the challenge. So he traveled to the rest of the state parks, all of them in day trips.

Byron Reed

“I got 39 of them done and then there were the last two, Navajo Lake and Mancos and I swore I would never finish," he said. "Then I started figuring the mileage to Navajo Lake and I figured I could make that in six hours each way."

It was a milestone that he almost didn’t get a chance to complete in the nearby town of Mancos.

“I drove to it and went in and there was nobody there,” Aaronson said. “I’m looking for the stamp and there’s nobody around … after a while, we finally found the ranger and he was able to stamp my book.”

Byron Reed

In August, Aaronson returned to Cherry Creek State Park with all 41 parks stamped on his passport.

“There were several thousands of miles involved when you figure this is a pretty good size state, especially when you come from New Jersey which is the third smallest state,” he said.

>> Learn more about the passport program

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS