GOLDEN, Colo. — A lot of times, people experiencing homelessness might go unnoticed by the rest of us. That wasn’t the case for a man named Larry Gibbs, who has spent decades frequenting one specific corner in Golden.

Just like how they noticed his presence, the Golden community has also noticed his absence. Gibbs died on July 20. Joe Miklos, who works at the Wings of Eagles store near where the 50-year-old used to spend much of his time, set up a memorial in Gibbs’ honor just outside.

“Everyone knew him … and everyone has a story about him,” Miklos said.

An undated photo of Larry Gibbs, who was part of Golden's homeless community for decades.

Corky Scholl, KUSA

Miklos said he knew Gibbs for years, and that he never complained about being in the elements even if it was too hot or too cold. But, on July 4, Miklos said his friend suffered a heat stroke. It was the last time he would see him alive.

Another member of the homeless community told Miklos Gibbs went on to spend a week in the hospital. He died after he was released.

In the days since Gibbs' death, Miklos' tiny memorial has grown, with more cards and more notes honoring his life.

“We’ve had traffic jams out here, two, three, four cars stopping here and asking ‘what happened to Larry?’” Miklos said.

Corky Scholl, KUSA

Miklos said Gibbs had a “zen-like” quality, and that he never panhandled or begged for money.

“After he talked to you he always did a fist bump. Always smiling. Always positive,” Miklos said.

Gibbs will be laid to rest at 10 a.m. Aug. 1 at Golden First United Methodist Church.

“I guess I shouldn’t say he was homeless, he had a home,” Miklos said. “Everybody here in Golden was his family and his friends, he just didn’t have a house.”

