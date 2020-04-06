Marvin Booker's family asks for review of case after Mayor Hancock said his death was 'murder'

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said she cannot reopen the 2010 case in the wake of a new request from Marvin Booker's family.

DENVER — The family of Marvin Booker, who died in 2010 while he was restrained by Denver sheriff’s deputies at the downtown detention center, is requesting that the district attorney reopen the case after Mayor Michael Hancock characterized his death as “murder” on 9NEWS.

“As we witnessed it with our own ears, I told my wife, apparently he has had an epiphany that is long overdue, and we are glad to know that he saw it for what it really was on that frightful day,” Rev. Spencer Lamar Booker, Marvin’s brother, said Wednesday.

Hancock’s comment came during an interview on Friday, the second day of local protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Kyle Clark asked Hancock about local deaths involving officers.

"Was Marvin Booker murdered? Michael Marshall, was he murdered? Was Jessie Hernandez murdered at the hands of Denver officers?" -KC

"Those individuals were, yes, murdered by police officers." -MH

Hancock has since walked back on those comments. A spokesperson Monday said he meant to say “killed.”

"To walk it back is politics, unfortunately, I would hope that he will understand to get his city back under control, to get the anger out of people's hearts, he has to be true to his word and speak truth to power for what it is,” Spencer said.

While an autopsy report suggested cocaine and an enlarged heart played a role in Booker’s death, family members have believed he was killed by a chokehold and the subsequent use of a stun gun.

Denver paid out $6 million to settle a federal lawsuit.

Spencer and other family members are using Hancock’s original description for Booker’s death on 9NEWS as reason to reopen the case.

“In light of this season, many have had moments of epiphany including, but not limited to, Mayor Michael Hancock,” a letter sent to Denver District Attorney Beth McCann on Wednesday said.

“Honorable McCann, we would not tearfully write and ask you to reconsider bringing murder charges against the five Denver sheriffs who murdered Marvin Louis Booker if we weren’t convinced from all evidence that they in fact committed murder, as Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has now publicly admitted.”

A grand jury reviewed the case in 2017, not to explore homicide charges but to look into potential misconduct by the deputies involved in Booker's death. No charges came of that.

McCann told 9NEWS on Wednesday evening that she cannot reopen the case but did not say why:

What happened to Mr. Marvin Booker was heartbreaking, and I think about him and his family often. When I began as the Denver District Attorney, I took the case to a Denver Grand Jury. Unfortunately, due to our secrecy laws about Grand Jury process, I am not able to discuss the proceedings in the Grand Jury. I cannot re-open the case at this point. I have the utmost respect for the Booker family and can only imagine their continued pain as a result of their tragedy. I will respond to them directly.