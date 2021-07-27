Is Colorado's mask mandate returning?

In response to the CDC's updated mask guidance, we looked at who has the power to bring back a mandate.

DENVER — New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did not automatically trigger a new mask mandate in the state of Colorado, but that doesn’t mean one isn’t coming.

While the statewide emergency order in response to COVID-19 has expired, the office of the governor maintains the ability to issue a new mask order, his office told 9NEWS. As of Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis’ office said they are reviewing the new information from the CDC that comes amid a surge of cases spurred by the delta variant.

“We are reviewing this guidance and the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is to get the free, safe, and effective vaccinated,” a spokesperson said.

The Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment can also issue a public health order to require mask-wearing.

Fully vaccinated individuals are now encouraged to go back to wearing a mask inside in a public setting, a protocol that largely vanished after the CDC in May said the risks of COVID are low for people who have the vaccine. Specifically, the CDC recommended Tuesday that everyone wear a mask indoors in areas with high transmission.

By the CDC’s definition, 38 counties are dealing with a “substantial” or “high” COVID case rate. Near the Denver Metro Area, Adams, Douglas, Larimer and Weld counties are dealing with “substantial” numbers, the CDC reported.

Regardless of a state mandate, counties have their own power to again require masks. In a statement from Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s office, the city echoed the state’s promotion of the vaccine.

“We are watching the Delta variant closely and monitoring its impact on infections and hospitalizations. We are constantly assessing whether we need to take additional steps to protect the public and not lose the progress we have made over the last few months. The best thing people can do right now is to get vaccinated,” the city said.

The CDC also recommends that everyone in schools wears a mask in the fall regardless of vaccination status. 9NEWS reached out to several schools districts in the metro area. Most say they are working with their local health departments before making or releasing any decisions.