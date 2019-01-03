KUSA – There was great sadness when the southwest Denver institution White Fence Farm shut down for good last year.

But this sadness was one Parker man’s opportunity.

When Dean McVicker heard that the restaurant was going to auction off the giant rooster that had been perched on the roof for decades, he knew what he had to do. He ultimately shelled out $700 to claim the bird as his own in an online bidding war.

“I like to get my hands on neat things, you know, unusual things, and I thought ‘how cool would that be to have in your yard?’” McVicker said.

Courtesy Dean McVicker

And so that’s exactly what he did. He enlisted help from his father and his friends, who are all retired firefighters. They got that iconic rooster off of the former restaurant’s roof, and the rest is history.

The rooster is parked in McVicker’s lawn. It’s not subtle.

“Once people get a look at it, you cant hardly miss, because it's nine foot tall,” McVicker said. “So, kind of a unique piece."

Courtesy Dean McVicker

