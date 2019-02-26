DENVER — Advocates of a pair of bills related to suicide gathered at the Capitol Tuesday to host a Suicide Prevention Day - an event they hope to become an annual occurrence.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Colorado Chapter, Mental Health Colorado, NAMI Colorado, the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Colorado, more than 120 advocates and mental health organizations shared personal stories around mental health and urged lawmakers to pass the bills.

SB 19-010 would expand the existing Behavioral Health Care Professional Matching Grant Program by allowing grant funds to be used for school behavioral health care services, including screenings, counseling, therapy, referrals to community organizations and training for students and staff.

The Appropriations Committee will now review the bill. Click/tap here to view the bill's status and history.

HB 19-1129 would prevent a licensed physician specializing in psychiatry or a licensed, certified, or registered mental health care provider from engaging in conversion therapy with minors.

It would also make the advertising or practice of conversion therapy by a physician or mental health care provider a deceptive trade practice under the Colorado Consumer Protection Act.

The State, Veterans & Military Affairs committee will review the bill next. Click/tap here to view the bill's status and history.

Resources for suicide prevention and treatment:

Colorado Crisis Services Hotline 1-844-493-TALK

If you are in crisis or need help dealing with one, call this toll-free number 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 38255 to speak to a trained professional. When you call Colorado Crisis Services, you will be connected to a crisis counselor or trained professional with a master’s or doctoral degree.

Visit coloradocrisisservices.org to find walk-in locations.

Jefferson Center for Mental Health

The Veteran and Military Family Services team provide outpatient counseling for veterans and their family members outside the VA. You can reach them at 303-425-0300.

The Jefferson Center is also part of Colorado Crisis Services. jcmh.org/services/veterans-services/



