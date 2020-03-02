DENVER — The spotlight might be on the Iowa caucuses Monday night, but U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet plans to be in New Hampshire, where the Colorado Democrat is banking on a surprise finish in next Tuesday's primary to catapult him from the back of the pack into the front ranks of White House contenders.

James Carville, the veteran Democratic strategist who steered Bill Clinton to come from behind with a stronger-than-expected finish in New Hampshire 28 years ago, appears in a new Bennet campaign ad set to air in New Hampshire during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday, Bennet's campaign said.

"He has less in common with Donald Trump than any human being on the planet when it comes to worldview, priorities, and demeanor," Carville said Sunday in a Bennet fundraising email. "Michael is the opposite of Trump and is the best Democrat to take him on."

Carville also plans to campaign with Bennet next weekend in New Hampshire, delivering his message that if the Democrats nominate Bennet, it will spell "the end of Trumpism."

“When this ad airs on the night of the State of the Union, it will be a reminder of how much is at stake in this election and why Michael is the best candidate to beat Donald Trump — the number-one thing voters are worried about ahead of the primary,” said Bennet campaign spokeswoman Shannon Beckham in a statement.

