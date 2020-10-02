NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Polls be damned, Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colorado) is still running for president. He’s made it a goal to finish in the top three in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.

What happens after Tuesday? 9NEWS’ politics guy Marshall Zelinger and photojournalist Mike Grady plan to find out. Follow along behind the scenes on their trip to the “First In The Nation“ primary, which may have results before the nation’s first caucuses, which was Feb. 3 in Iowa.

Editor’s Note: This blog is in chronological order, and will be updated when Marshall isn’t actively running after Michael Bennet.

7:30 a.m. MST - Woke up to yet another snowstorm, but realized since DIA is 100 miles east of Denver, it probably wouldn’t impact our trip to New Hampshire to cover Michael Bennet and the presidential primary.



8:30 a.m. MST - The roads aren’t bad in the metro area, but it’s going to take me and photojournalist Mike Grady a while to get to DIA.

Here's Colorado Boulevard looking worse than usual.

Marshall Zelinger, KUSA

9:05 a.m. MST - Blucifer still looks evil in the snow, but makes for a nice video to tease the beginning of our adventure.

9:40 a.m. MST - It’s been a while since I parked at DIA and tried to get around. There are plenty of signs guiding travelers on how to get to the ticketing area and security, but it’s still a pain! Grady and I had to go outside in the snow with all our gear, after thinking we were nice and warm inside because there was a wall blocking us from the United check-in. I miss 2015 DIA. Heck, I miss 1985 Stapleton.



10:35 a.m. MST - Onboard our flight to Boston, Grady and I meet Inge, our flight attendant from Exeter, N.H. She told us she’s getting texts from every candidate on her cell phone. We asked if she has one from Michael Bennet. She grabbed her phone and showed us one sent from Bennet’s campaign on Wednesday. Her best advice to us: “eat lots of seafood.”

Inge, Marshall's flight attendant and seafood spirit guide.

Marshall Zelinger, KUSA

A text from a member of Michael Bennet's campaign.

Marshall Zelinger, KUSA

12:15 p.m. MST - After an hour delay on the ground and some much needed de-icing, we’re New England bound! In center seats 😭



5:25 p.m. EST - We’re on the ground in Boston!



6:05 p.m. EST - While we may on the ground in Boston, one of our bags is not. We checked three bags. One had all my stuff in it. Made it. One had the tripod and some miscellaneous gear. Made it. One was a hard-shelled Pelican case with lights, battery charger, other miscellaneous gear and Grady’s clothes.



Missing.

Somehow Marshall and Grady got all their bags ... except one very important one.

Marshall Zelinger, KUSA

Turns out that even though the bags got to DIA at the exact same time as me and Grady, one somehow missed our flight. According to the app, “bag is on a different flight.” I’m sorry, did it stop to eat at Root Down and forget when we were departing!?



The bag will be on a flight from Denver arriving at 9:30 p.m. Boston time. We’re told the bag can be delivered to us in New Hampshire by the morning, maybe by 6 a.m. Too risky. We decide it’s only best if we wait by taking Inge’s suggestion and eat lots of seafood.



7:30 p.m. EST - After trying to find the impossible: a parking spot in the North End of Boston, we spot an empty meter (free!) about a 10 minute walk from a chosen spot. Grady eats all the chowder. I eat all the other seafood.

This is the look of a very happy man.

Marshall Zelinger

8:30 p.m. EST - Grady asks what I’m most looking forward to on this trip. I say, “you mean besides working with a talented photojournalist and not having to shoot a story alone!?” Well, seeing New Hampshire for the first time and getting behind the scenes of a presidential campaign (hold your laughter) at key moments (the look on your face when the results come in).



I ask Grady what he’s most looking most forward to on the trip. “For starters, getting my friggin bag!” He wants to hear what it’s like for people in N.H. to be in the political spotlight and how Bennet fits into that.



9:45 p.m. EST - It’s here!!! New Hampshire, Live Free or Die!

THE MISSING BAG IS HERE! THE TRIP IS SAVED.

Marshall Zelinger, KUSA

9:50 p.m. EST - Just passed a Boston billboard that said, “Order Weed Online.” I thought we left Colorado.



10:05 p.m. EST - As I get ready to check New Hampshire off the list of state’s I’ve never set foot in, I realize my blog is lacking anything Bennet related. Just like the polls. Hiyo! We’ll see him tomorrow morning and you’ll read about it!

