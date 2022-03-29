Staff scramble to accommodate stadium events after Mile High fire

The fire at Empower Field forced staff to move around events scheduled at the Denver Broncos' stadium, including a high school prom.

DENVER — The fire at Empower Field at Mile High has forced staff to reorganize private events already scheduled at the stadium.

Scott Bliek, the assistant general manager with stadium management, told 9NEWS they are working to accommodate all events by shuffling around parties to different areas of the Denver Broncos' stadium.

Among the occasions planned at Empower Field is Brighton High School's prom. The school planned to host the dance in a suite, but it has been moved to an event space in the stadium basement.

The fire on Thursday burned almost 200 seats on the stadium's third level and affected 14 suites, according to team CEO Joe Ellis. Without the suites, staff are having to scramble to find space for the events that were already booked.

Bliek said they do not have liquor licenses for every single event space within the stadium. Because Brighton's prom did not need a liquor license, but another event did, they moved the dance downstairs. Bliek said they are upgrading the school's event package and giving them a discount.

The Brighton 27-J School District said organizers are now working to enhance the spot with their own decorations, as well.

The suites should be refurbished in time for the start of the upcoming season. The seats below the East Club Lounge may take a little more time, as Ellis said the steel risers that support the seats buckled beneath the extreme heat. Replacing those steel risers adds a great deal of complexity to the job.

A team source told Broncos Insider Mike Klis that the fire may have happened when metal work sparked during construction.