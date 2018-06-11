KUSA — Voting is a right. It's optional. It doesn't come with an attendance requirement.

Yet in some parts of Colorado, voters are finding out how often their neighbors cast ballots.

"My name is on there and it's a turnout rate of 85 percent with a voting grade of 'B,'" said Longmont voter Anna Young.

"We thought this is kind of odd information to be sending around the neighborhood - people's names and their voter turnout attached to them," said Young's neighbor Melissa Guerri.

Guerri received a mailer with her husband's "Colorado Public Voting Record" listed, along with the attendance record for four of her neighbors, including Young.

"It just struck me as a way to almost shame people into voting," Guerri said.

"It's absolutely trying to influence my neighbors using my information," Young said. "I realize it's public record, everything about voting aside from how I actually vote is public record, but I think it's using my information unfairly."

Who you voted for is never known, but that you voted is what the state can track.

Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER Thank You for signing up for the 9NEWSLETTER Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please make sure to check your email inbox for an email to confirm the signup process. Please try again later.

Submit

The mailer listed Guerri's husband with a 100 percent "turnout rate" and a "voting grade" of "A."

"Sure, I think we should all vote, there's no refuting that, but to pressure me into voting by telling me, 'Oh Anna voted,' or 'Anna didn’t vote,' or 'whomever voted,' is just kind of an odd way to go about it," Guerri said.

The mailer was paid for by Better Colorado Now, which is the political action committee that is supporting Republican Walker Stapleton's efforts to become governor.

His race against Democratic candidate Jared Polis will be decided on Tuesday.

Better Colorado Now is the same group that used the 9NEWS logo on a mailer that continued to push a misleading Polis assault claim.

The political action committee is managed by Andy George, who is the political consulting partner of Stapleton's campaign manager, Michael Fortney.

George will not answer questions from Next about the mailer on Monday, including:

Why use this type of mailer? What's the message?

How far back did you request voter records to calculate the math?

Did you target any specific voters? Who?

Better Colorado Now's purpose is "TO OPPOSE DEMOCRAT CANDIDATES FOR GOVERNOR AND SUPPORT WALKER STAPLETON FOR GOVERNOR," how does this mailer accomplish that?

The Secretary of State's Office answered number two for us. A spokeswoman said that Better Colorado Now had not requested any voter data. When we reached back out to George, he emailed, "there are countless data vendors out there that groups like BCN would pay for data."

He did not answer the remaining questions because of how Kyle Clark reported the story about the use of the 9NEWS logo on the misleading Polis assault claim mailer.

KUSA

Guerri and Young say their "turnout rate" is not accurate for their lifetime of voting.

"It's certainly not 100 percent forever, so what's the time period that it's judging?" Guerri said.

"Eight-five percent is very generous for me, if you want to talk about the last six years," Young said. "Perceptions change and once I had my son, so he just turned 3, I would say I'm probably 85 percent in the last three years."

The mailer features a muscled-up Uncle Sam and the words: Your neighborhood is helping get it done for America. Local voter turnout is HIGH."

KUSA

"Well, it's not the Uncle Sam we grew up with," Young said. "Is it the Brawny guy or Mr. Clean with the big biceps?"

"It's a new take on Uncle Sam, that's for sure,' Guerri said.

© 2018 KUSA-TV