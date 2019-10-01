About Tuesday night's inaugural ball, the cleanup was an event in and of itself.

Roughly 3,000 people partied with Gov. Jared Polis at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

It took about 350 museum workers and volunteers to serve those guests.

Before, during and after the party, they constantly cleaned to get the place back in shape before school field trips arrived Wednesday morning.

"Something stops, we break down a buffet, we clean it up and get it put away as the night goes on," DMNS Food and Beverage Director Patrick Hartnett said. "That way, when everyone's gone, we don't have that much to do. The case last night, we still had a ton to do, even with preliminary cleaning throughout the night.

Hartnett estimates the cleanup easily amounted to six straight hours of labor for his team.

The museum had all the exhibits closed during the ball, and staffers conducted multiple sweeps of the building to make sure all remnants of the party were gone.

"For workload, this was pretty intense," Hartnett said. "We had about 23 bars, 10 or 11 buffets. We had six distilleries here giving out free samples. It was a monumental task to get the place open this morning."

Hartnett said he left around 2 Wednesday morning. Some of his team stayed until about 6:30. The museum opened at 8.

