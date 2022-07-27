This guy napped through a run-in with moose in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — This man seems to think his wife won't find his adventures in Breckenridge very a-moose-ing.
Sara Cox took a video Monday that shows a man napping in the grass at Blue River Plaza in Breckenridge. Little did he know, a pair of moose were making their way across the same green stretch.
Nonplussed, the two moose appear to head directly for him, veering off to the side just feet from his head.
The moose continue on and walk along a path beside building nearby.
The man, blissfully unaware, slumbers on.
"The man slept through the whole thing," Cox wrote. "I woke him up after the moose were gone. He seemed really excited when I told him what happened, but when he saw the video his face dropped, and he immediately said he wasn’t going to tell his wife about this. LOL."
According to a Twitter user, the moose kept walking and eventually made their way to Luigi's Pizza off of Main Street.
