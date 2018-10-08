DENVER — In keeping with the character of their neighborhood, the nation's first-ever Veterans of Foreign Wars post - on Santa Fe Drive - serves as a venue for art.

The majority of the pieces hanging on the walls are from local veterans.

Photojournalist Corky Scholl spoke with the head of their art program, which is part business, part therapy. Watch the story and get a preview of the gallery in the video above.

