Denver's beloved Nettie Moore dies at 96

Nettie Moore will be remembered for decades as an activist.

DENVER — Nettie Moore was a star of Denver’s West Colfax neighborhood, voicing her opinion on development and advocating for grass root causes over many decades.

Moore, who lived in Denver almost all her life, died last week at age 96.

She is survived by her family -- two children, eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren – though her entire community will remember her legacy as an activist.

As an old article on the North Denver News website describes her work as wide-ranging. She fought for lighting and curbs in neighborhoods, got new playground equipment for a local park and worked on community associations. Moore worked in school lunchrooms, fought for bond issues and took it upon herself to write letters to politicians for causes she believed in.

Her family also lived on and built what is now Utica Street, and even late into her life, she advocated for RTD’s growth of public transportation.

“I’ve been active in my life, because every time anything needed to be done, I spoke for it in public,” she said in an interview with Denver 8 TV, posted in 2019.

Before Utica and all of Denver became what they are now, Moore said it was like living in “Little House on the Prairie.” As she watched the city grow, she didn’t lament all the change.

“The way I look at it myself is, you know, people have to have places to live. And do I miss the sun in the morning, do I miss seeing it go down at night? Yes, but you know, people still have to have places to live,” she said in the Denver 8 interview.

While a playground and an affordable housing complex already bear her name, Moore also said in the interview that she just wants to be remembered as a person of respect.

Still a proud member of her community, the Sloan's Lake Citizens' Facebook Group posted this memory of her:

An icon and hero of the West Colfax and Villa Park Neighborhoods' quality of life passed last night at approximately 9:00 PM Mountain Time on February 8, 2021, at the age of 96.

There are many activists in the neighborhoods of West Colfax, Sloan's Lake, and Villa Park fighting for the community health of fellow citizens. Among the dozens of accomplishments of these heroes in Denver, Colorado, Nettie Moore championed the one place she loved the most.

Beginning at the age of three in 1927, she lived 93 years in Lakewood-Dry Gulch of west Denver. This area for too many years was forgotten except as a dumping ground for trash and stolen cars. In the late 1980s, Marshall Vanderburg working as an aide to District 3 Councilwoman Ramona Martinez initiated an effort to change this. As a humble woman, Nettie would never take credit for her role in what happened in the years to come. Nettie and the Greater Avondale Heights Improvement Association, the Sloan's Lake Citizens' Group, and the Villa Park Neighborhood Association developed a master plan to transform the gulch's image into a major city park. I still remember the bitter cold night accented by ice and snow in January of 1989. Nettie and I traveled to a neighborhood meeting to make a presentation to Mayor Federico Pena for the gulch's master plan.

Its acceptance was a wonderful example of neighborhood democracy and bottom-up change. Money was allocated gradually to transform the gulch into Lakewood Gulch Park. Over the years, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) built a light rail system for the Denver metro area. The system stipulated a west rail line and the neighborhood groups fought to route it through Lakewood Gulch Park. But Nettie was the neighborhood leader working with RTD to get the job done for the west corridor line. In addition to public transportation, the park features amenities and improvements for storm water drainage, bike-walking paths, landscaping, natural areas, a disc golf course, a community garden, and Nettie Moore Playground.

Nettie's legacy is beyond the pride she felt for a playground built directly across from her home in the 1200 block of Utica Street. The next step to reflect the appreciation and gratitude for Nettie's life and accomplishments is to rename Lakewood Gulch Park to Nettie Moore Park from Sheridan Boulevard to Perry Street. The Villa Park Neighborhood Association and the Sloan's Lake Citizens' Group are parts of her and their legacies and are the people and neighbors to lead the change. Grassroots people are the leaders in developing healthy communities, and their neighborhood groups are the mechanisms to create and protect community health for individuals, their families, and the entire city of Denver.

We will miss your physical presence at our meetings Nettie, but your life and spirit lives forever.

When 9NEWS met Moore in 2017, she reminded us that she often called the city she loved “God’s County.”

“Denver itself – I love it, and I wouldn’t want to live nowhere else," she said.