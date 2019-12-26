DENVER — New year, new laws.

Multiple new laws passed by Colorado’s Democrat-controlled House and Senate will go into effect on January 1, 2020 following a busy 2019 legislative session.

Here’s a look at what is going into effect beginning Wednesday.

HB19-1177: Extreme Risk Protection Orders

Better known as the red flag law, this was one of the most contentious items to arise from the 2019 legislative session.

This bill essentially allows a judge to temporarily seize the weapons of someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.

Dozens of counties around the state, including Weld County, have passed resolutions declaring themselves second amendment sanctuary counties, meaning they don't plan to enforce the new law.

RELATED: Advocates: The majority of people with mental illness are more likely to be the victims than the perpetrators of violent crime

RELATED: Trump support of red flag laws not deterring recall efforts against Colorado lawmakers

RELATED: Leading voice against Colorado’s red flag bill not swayed by president’s support

RELATED: What are red flag gun laws?

RELATED: Colorado father who lost his son to suicide believes the red flag law could have made a difference

RELATED: First legal challenge to red flag law isn't really about the law itself

The red flag law was written into the law books on April 12, but can't be used for the first time until January 1, 2020.

Per the language in the red flag law, it requires that courts develop a standard petition form by January 1, 2020 -- and that law enforcement develop their policies by that same date.

It also means that families and law enforcement agencies can petition the courts for extreme risk protection orders beginning in 2020.

You can read the full text of the law here: http://bit.ly/37fu7L1

HB 19-1267: Out-of-network healthcare services

This law seeks to prevent medical providers from sending so-called “surprise medical bills” directly to patients.

The legislation comes in part from a 9Wants to Know investigation that exposed this practice, which involves patients who visit facilities in-network with their health insurance nevertheless receiving unexpected out-of-network medical bills.

RELATED: Surprise! A solution to surprise medical bills signed into law

RELATED: Colorado House shows overwhelming support to eliminate surprise medical billing practices

Opponents of the bill have argued it could drive emergency room doctors out of the state, but the bill’s sponsors have said they don’t believe it will have this impact.

Read the full text of the bill here: http://bit.ly/2rtFjEq

HB 19-1039: Identity documents for transgender persons

This new law eliminates the need for a transgender individual to obtain a court order in order to get a new birth certificate. It also lets people obtain a new driver’s license or state identification document if their gender identity is different from their birth sex.

RELATED: Study: Colorado leads in religious discrimination complaints

Read the full text of the bill here: http://bit.ly/2MubZoL

HB19-1267: Penalties for failure to pay wages

Under this new law, employers that fail to pay wages or meet the state minimum wage can now be charged with theft – something that can range from anything from a petty offense to a felony. Previously, employers convicted of refusing to pay wages would be guilty of an unclassified misdemeanor.

Read the full text of the bill here: http://bit.ly/34TxyFu

HB19-1014: Retail food establishments inspection and suspension

This bill modifies provisions of the Food Protection Act in the following ways:

- It clarifies the definition of “imminent health hazard”

- Removes the minimum amount of a civil penalty and sets the maximum at $1,000

- Creates a new civil penalty process for inspection violations

- Requires the system to communicate inspection results only be revised through the triennial stakeholder process

Read the full text of the bill here: http://bit.ly/2Svmrjw

HB19-1210: Local government minimum wage

This law allows local governments to establish a minimum wage for people working in their jurisdiction. Previous state law prohibited local governments from enacting minimum wage laws separate from those of the state.

Under the new law, local governments are limited in how the minimum wage can increase: either $1.75 per hour or 15% of the state’s minimum wage, whichever is greater.

RELATED: Denver mayor signs minimum wage increase into law

RELATED: City Council adopts minimum wage increase for Denver workers

Colorado’s minimum wage will increase to $12 per hour starting on January 1, 2020.

Read the full text of the bill here: http://bit.ly/2tRpzvL

HB19-1328: Landlord and tenant duties regarding bed bugs

This bill requires tenants to notify landlords about potential bedbugs as soon as possible, and that landlords must inspect the offending units within 96 hours of receiving notice.

RELATED: Bed bugs developing 'thicker skin' to beat insecticides

In addition, landlords are responsible for all of the costs associated with mitigating bed bugs.

Read the full text of the bill here: http://bit.ly/34X6ghz

HB19-090: Peer-to-peer motor vehicle sharing program

This bill establishes regulations for peer-to-peer car sharing programs. These programs – like the Turo app – essentially let drivers rent cars directly from their owners for a fee.

The legislation requires record keeping for transactions in these programs, emergency numbers for roadside assistance and insurance coverage.

Read the full text of the bill here: http://bit.ly/2EWYxFK

HB19-1283: Disclosure of insurance liability coverage

This bill requires that car insurance customers and their insurers disclose information regarding automobile liability insurance coverage to individuals making claims.

This information includes the name of the insurer, the name of the insured party, the limits of the liability coverage and a copy of the policy. Failure to do so could result in damages of $100 a day beginning 31 days after this information is first requested.

Read the full text of the bill here: http://bit.ly/2ZsZkaB

HB19-1086: Plumbing inspections ensure compliance

This bill changes the requirements for renewing and reinstating plumber licenses. For instance, beginning on May 1, 2021, persons renewing their plumbing licenses need to have completed eight hours of continuing education for every year that has passed since their last renewal.

It also mandates the State Plumbing Board adopt new rules for continuing education requirements and standards by July 1, 2020.

Read the full text of the bill here: http://bit.ly/2sdsM8I

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Next with Kyle Clark