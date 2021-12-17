Upcoming state law means you can't transfer old license plates to new cars

As part of a new state law, older Colorado license plates are being taken out of circulation.

DENVER — Colorado wants to take old license plates out of circulation and replace them with newer plates that are more reflective and visible in low light.

Starting Jan. 1, the plates on any passenger vehicle, motorhome or motorcycle will expire once the owner's title or interest in the vehicle is transferred. That decision is per a new law that goes into effect with the start of 2022.

The change does not necessarily mean drivers need to license plate numbers. Owners will have priority to use the same combination of letters and numbers on their new plates when registering a new vehicle. However, drivers will have to apply for personalized plates in that instance, which can cost anywhere from $68 to $118 more depending on the plate. This requirement won't apply to owners who already currently have personalized plates.

Historical license plates, like the “green-mountains, white-sky license plate,” are available and will be $118.

Plates are then printed and mailed to that owner like all newly issued license plates.

Even if a driver skips this step, registration costs will be higher than before. The state said most Coloradans will pay an additional $4.73.

Colorado said using the newer plates will make it easier for law enforcement to see them. Additionally, more reflective plates will help keep drivers safe, the state said. This is especially true for drivers whose vehicles stall at nighttime.

This story came in as a viewer's Next Question.

