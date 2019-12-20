DENVER — It's no secret there is an ongoing grumble over how the state evaluates public schools.

Those concerns continued to be voiced last week when the Colorado Department of Education released its newest ranking of public schools and said most districts stayed steady in their rankings – around 11% improved and 20 districts dropped in their rankings.

Tiffany Choi the president of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association has long had concerns, when it comes to how schools are ranked, over how much focus is put on standardized testing. Choi said she would prefer more attention go toward other factors like teacher-to-student ratios, teacher retention and many kids consider English a second language.

She's also worried about families leaving schools with poor ratings and how that could impact how much money the school gets.

"Testing can give you information on what students are doing academically," she said. "It's not giving the information about resources that are provided to the school."

A check of the bills signed by Gov. Jared Polis this year indicates there's a new law on the books that flirts with the idea of addressing this very issue.

Senate Bill 204 focuses on ways to give districts a chance to build up their own local accountability system.

"It's acknowledging local communities know their students best," said Lisa Medler, the executive director of Accountability and Continuous Improvement within the State Department of Education.

Medler said the bill allowed the state to set up a grant program to be awarded to some school district to come up with their own way of keeping an eye on themselves in areas that are important to that community.

"Something around student health," said Medler, explaining possible ideas for programs, "Student well-being, student mind-set."

At this point, it wouldn't change the way the state assesses a school, but it does grant the state the opportunity to evaluate and observe how the grants are going.

"To learn from them," Medler said. "As a way to determine if there is some innovations that districts are coming up with that could potentially down the road influence the state accountability system."

Medler also said currently if a district has a compelling case with "valid, reliable measures" to show students are progressing and succeeding outside of the criteria the state looks at, the state can reassess its evaluation of a school.

Choi sees the opportunity in the program but has tempered expectations.

"It gives districts an opportunity to look at during the year what's going well," she said. "And what's not going well to start fixing it.

"It addresses the measurement," Choi added, "But doesn't address the actual outcomes."

Five grants will be awarded for $75,000 a year for three years.

Districts can combine applications, which were due Thursday, to share the money. There will be a priority for rural schools, which might have smaller budgets.

The state said it will announce who received the grants in February for this pilot program.

The state said it's always open to feedback about its evaluation system but also said it's obligated to follow both state and federal laws.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Next with Kyle Clark