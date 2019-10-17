COLORADO, USA — A new study of the health impacts of oil and gas operations in Colorado revealed that there are short-term negative health risks in extreme conditions.

The study, "The Human Health Risk Assessment for Oil and Gas Operations in Colorado," also found that risks are typically below guidelines, except in isolated cases.

The study is the result of a 2017 recommendation from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and former Gov. John Hickenlooper's Oil and Gas Task Force.

The 380-page study, released Thursday, is full of technical and scientific language.

It found that headaches and dizziness are possible for people between 300 and 2,000 feet of oil and gas development, during "worst-case" conditions.

"Worst-case" conditions could depend on the type of wind that day and where you're located in comparison to the oil and gas operation.

The study is based on emissions data collected by Colorado State University from 2016 and earlier. The results are based off emissions data from oil and gas operations, weather information, simulated dispersion patterns and chemicals that could be inhaled, and then estimated and calculated into hazards for non-cancer risks and cancer risks.

Here's the technical language from the report's summary: "Exposure modeling for most chemicals indicated that acute exposures were below guideline levels for all hypothetical people and facilities. At the 500-foot distance, for a small number of chemicals (including benzene, toluene, and ethyltoluenes), the highest estimated acute exposures exceeded guideline levels at the most-exposed (downwind) locations, in isolated cases by a factor of 10 or more during oil and gas development activities, particularly during flowback activities at smaller well pads."

Basically, that means that based on the data collected, exposure to harmful chemicals was low, except 500 feet away from a small well pad in a specific part of the oil and gas operation in extreme weather conditions.

The study was based on actual emissions data, but then hypothesized to determine potential health risks in different situations.

It's also based on the health impacts from being near one well pad and not multiple wells.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

