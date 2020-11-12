x
Your selfie could be in the new intro to Next (no seriously)

Next has Kyle Clark's name, but this is your show and always has been. So, let's make it official!

DENVER — In the four years since this show launched, Next has grown to feel like a community, and it's special because of you.

You share your "Most Colorado Things" and your best suggestions for "It's a Sign." You share your generosity every week through our "Word of Thanks" micro-giving campaign. You get the last word each night by sharing your feedback about our content.

Next is your show and always has been. So, let's make it official!

We want to take a family photo -- of us together, but apart -- and include all of you in our program. All you have to do is snap a selfie, either by yourself or with whoever you watch the show with, and send it our way by uploading it to our digital form below. It's that simple.

We'll be collecting your pictures to use in the near future for a new opening on Next with Kyle Clark, so stay tuned.

For now, if you need any selfie ideas, try taking one...

On a hike...

Credit: 9NEWS

While supporting a local business...

Credit: Kyle Clark

With a friend...

Credit: Kyle Clark

During an at-home pandemic haircut...

Credit: Kyle Clark

In your favorite outfit...

Credit: Kyle Clark

In the mirror...

Credit: Kyle Clark

On the slopes...

Credit: Kyle Clark

On a boat...

Credit: Kyle Clark

With a coworker (with safety measures)...

Credit: Kyle Clark

Or in the garden.

Credit: Kyle Clark

Just don't take a new one at a crowded event, because, you know... pandemic.

Credit: Kyle Clark

And, as always, if you have anything else you'd like to share with the Next team, email us at Next@9NEWS.com, or get our attention on social media with the hashtag #HeyNext.

