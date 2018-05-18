It's been five months since the city decided to ban smoking on the 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver.

Essentially, the new rules said smokers have to be 50 feet off the street.

Now that this policy has been in effect for a while a few Next viewers asked us to find out if it's being enforced.

We checked in with Denver Police, which told us a total of five citations have been given out since December. Each citation is a fine that can't be more than 100 bucks.

Police say, usually, they just approach people and ask them to put out their cigarette. They give out warnings, and most people respect that request.

Police said that the effort is more to get everyone to comply, as opposed to being penalized. That's kind of what we expected would happen when we first reported on the change.

