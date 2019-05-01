DENVER — We’ve said it before, but it’s worth saying again that Colorado has the most attractive state flag in these United States.

The colors are vibrant – there’s the yellow in the middle representing sunshine, a white stripe for our snow-covered mountains and the blue for our beautiful Colorado skies, all accented by the deep red “C.” It’s simple yet striking.

But a Next viewer named Chad wrote in to ask: “Does Denver have a flag? And if so, what does it stand for?”

Denver, like other cities, does have its own flag, Chad - although even we weren’t immediately sure of its story. We turned to Denver Library, which pointed us to a little section of the Denver Municipal Facts book.

The records show a North High School student, Margaret Overbeck, came up the flag’s look in 1926.

The tones in Colorado’s state flag are mirrored in the Denver flag. A yellow circle in the center represents the state’s gold, as well as the sun, and its position on the flag represents Denver’s central location, the records say. The blue and white maintain the same symbolism as the state flag, with this white also stands for the state’s Native American background. The red is rooted in the word “Colorado,” which is of Spanish origin and means colored red. It, too, represents the state’s red rock.

Many people submitted designs, but the city believed her creation fulfilled all the requirements: distinctiveness, significance and beauty.

