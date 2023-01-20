The A Line needs a new name sponsor. Someone? Anyone?

RTD plans to keep trying.

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is looking for somebody willing to pay millions to put their name on the A Line.

So far, there have been no takers.

Last November, the transportation agency started shopping around for a new brand name to put on the line running between Union Station and Denver International Airport.

It was previously known as the University of Colorado A Line. The school’s contract expired last year.

RTD Director Doug Tisdale said in a Zoom meeting that the naming right is worth a contract of at least a million dollars a year.

Not a single company has made a proposal. RTD blamed the lack of interest on poor timing. Their naming-rights offer went public right before the holidays.

“Given the high visibility of the A Line, and its immense value to the region, we know this opportunity is valuable,” Stuart Summers, RTD’s chief communications officer, said in the meeting. “The communications team will make sure the solicitation process is widely publicized and shared to generate interest.”

The RTD board said they'll try again later this year.

