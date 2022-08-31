Recovery communities emerge from the emergency room

Swedish Medical Center's Advocates for Recovery say community is key to recovering from addiction.

DENVER — Community is the opposite of addiction, but opioid crisis experts say the recovery community isn't always recognized for the critical role it plays.

The emergency room at Swedish Medical Center has been working to change that.

When Laura Allem is called by social workers in the emergency room, she walks into the room but doesn't see a patient.

"I see me," Allem said. Allem is a recovery support specialist, who is in recovery herself.

"I was struggling with alcohol for over 20 years," Allem said. "Started in high school. It made me feel different, made my feel good. Rolled into when I was in the military. Work hard, play hard. And slipped right into mommy wine culture. My kids were 12 and 14. They were seeing this and it was tearing me apart."

Her path to recovery wasn't straightforward, but it was one that led her to peer coaching.

"I go into the room, find a chair, sit down. I don't talk at them or over them, we are face to face," Allem said. "I introduce them to Advocates for Recovery. Let them know I've been in their shoes."

She connects them not only to resources, but to a new community.

"When that person leaves, they don't have to hang out with the same individuals who are maybe using drugs around them and put their recovery at risk," Emergency Room Doctor Don Stader said. He helped launch this program, along with several other programs within Swedish Medical Center, to help battle the opioid crisis.

"You can go hiking, got to barbeques, football, all the stuff we love, but without substances," he said. "[It's] Only within the past several years that we've looked towards that recovery community and identified them as essential."

"It's difficult to send people to a community willing to accept them with open arms, understand approach that person with grace, who might have a criminal record because of their drug use, their own demons they are fighting with," Stader said.

Now that the connection has been made at Swedish and the community is waiting, Stader said he's seen it working based on who's been missing from the ER.

"Multiple examples of patients who were here very, very frequently who are now in sustained recovery," he said. "And engaged with advocates for recovery and living amazing lives in recovery."

Allem said on a busy day she sees six patients ranging from preteens to people in their 60s. She follows up with them several times over two months.

"Sometimes we will reach them on that immediate phone call," she said. "Sometimes we don't reach them until 60 days. I've gotten everything from hung up on, to 'I'm so glad you called,' to 'oh my gosh you said you will call and you did.'"

The program has been piloted for over two years and reached 500 patients in Swedish. However, it's difficult to track how many people stay in recovery since at Advocates for Recovery said recovery can be a relative term and information is based on how transparent a participant is.

Right now, Swedish is the only hospital with a peer specialists working in the ER department five days a week. There are a few other hospitals with similar programs around Colorado.

Stader would like to see it expanded, but with that comes the consideration of the cost of the peer specialists salary and wrap around services.