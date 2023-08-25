Biden issues disaster declaration for Colorado after June storms, flooding

Under the declaration, funding becomes available to state, tribal, and local governments, as well as to some nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis.

DENVER — The Biden administration on Friday issued a disaster declaration for Colorado, freeing up funding to help the state following a spate of storms, flooding and tornadoes last month.

In a news release, Biden directed a Federal Emergency Management Agency official to coordinate recovery operations for affected areas.

Under the declaration, funding becomes available to state, tribal, and local governments, as well as to some nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged facilities.

Extreme weather hit the counties of Cheyenne, Douglas, Elbert, El Paso, Kit Carson, and Lincoln last month.

Gov. Jared Polis welcomed the declaration.

