Boulder County businesses putting up signs of welcome to all

The nonprofit Out Boulder County is working with businesses who want to make it known they won't turn customers or clients away for any reason.

BOULDER, Colo. — In Boulder County, business owners are putting signs on their doors to tell customers that they will be welcomed, no matter who they are. They hope that those who fear they may be turned away will know that there are safe spaces to go.

The nonprofit Out Boulder County launched this campaign to partner with businesses during Pride Month. So far, about 50 owners have agreed to put the sign on their business.

"We want to feed everybody, and of course we will accept business from everybody here," Ash Parzych, co-owner of the Walnut Cafe, said.

Parzych and co-owner Ariel Cooke said they were approached about it and never hesitated to be a part of it.

"We are happy to do it. It's needed right now, but it's just a sad state of affairs that we have to," Cooke said.

Out Boulder County already had the signs in the works before the Supreme Court decision in the Colorado-based 303 Creative case, which advocates say permits businesses with 'expression' to discriminate based on sexual orientation.

As a queer-owned business, the co-owners of Walnut Cafe say they would never turn anyone away based on race, background, orientation or any other reason.

"I do find it confusing that it's even needed. I feel like it's just self-explanatory that community is there for everybody," Parzych said. "As a business owner, I kind of think that’s bad business to turn customers away."

Out Boulder says they are specifically focusing on ally businesses as part of the campaign.

"Today, more than ever, we realize that it's important to meet people where they are," said Peter Waters, owner of T/Aco.

Waters also agreed to put up the sign. He said some people have commented on it in support.

"I think the signage is just kind of a small introduction. I think it’s our actions that are going to speak much louder than anything that we can put in writing on a sign," Waters said.

Waters said he hopes it's a "domino-effect."