Lots burned in the Marshall Fire are for sale, pending, and sold

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The desire to buy burned land full of debris wasn't there back in February when lots burned by the Marshall Fire were put on the market.

But a lot has changed in eight months.

"It's wonderful to see the healing process of the land and of the people that lived on it," Compass REALTOR Jennifer Eiss said.

Now that burn debris has been cleared, the soil tested, and flowers are blooming, Eiss says the lots are selling, and they're going for quite a bit.



"We have had a closed lot in this neighborhood at 1.375 million cash," said Eiss, standing in the Spanish Hills neighborhood.

That's the most a burned lot has sold for, and Eiss said the lowest sale closed in the Sagamore Subdivision at $257K.

Eiss listed a lot on Paragon Drive at $1.99 million. The owners bought it in 2015 with a home for $935K.

"We have actually had 22 sales of lots that were burned by the Marshall Fire, and we have people starting to break ground on their new homes," Eiss said.