Here are the charges suspects could face for threats, harassment

LITTLETON, Colo. — Many people wondered why a man who allegedly left a death threat voicemail for the Littleton Public Schools superintendent was only facing charges in city court.

It turns out city court carries potentially stiffer penalties for harassment than the same charge in state court.

“There’s concurrent jurisdiction for crimes of this nature between state court and municipal court,” 9NEWS Legal Analyst Scott Robinson said.

Byron Clayton, 48, is accused of leaving a voicemail for Littleton Public Schools superintendent Brian Ewert in late January, upset over the district hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids. According to a police report, Clayton threatened to inject Ewert with a syringe full of anthrax until the superintendent died.

“People have for many, many years assumed that they can make any threat they want as part of First Amendment free speech,” Robinson said. “That just isn’t so.”

Robinson said a threat like the one Clayton is accused of lodging would be a harassment charge under state law. If someone continues to threaten someone, they could face felony stalking charges, which could carry prison time. And if someone specifically threatens someone to force them into taking a specific action, like change a policy, the person threatening could face extortion charges, which could end in years in prison.

In Clayton’s case, police issued a municipal citation, meaning the case will be heard in city court by a city judge.

The harassment charge is defined the same as it would be under state law.

But penalties for the harassment charge in municipal court could total up to $2,650 in fines and/or up to 364 days in jail. The same harassment charge is considered a class three felony under state law, which means the total possible penalty if the case was tried in state court would be a fine of up to $750 and up to six months in jail.

“We live in a society where people are acting out on threats to injure others based on political beliefs and persuasions,” Robinson said. “So anyone who becomes a target, they absolutely have the right, and really a duty, to their own family to contact law enforcement immediately.”

9NEWS reached out to Clayton for comment on the allegations, but he has yet to respond.

