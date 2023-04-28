Sen. Chris Hansen endorses Kelly Brough for Denver mayor

State Sen. Chris Hansen came in sixth place in the April election for Denver mayor

DENVER — State senator and former mayoral candidate Chris Hansen threw his support behind Kelly Brough in the race for Denver mayor on Friday.

Hansen announced his endorsement surrounded by gun violence prevention activists, saying a key reason he is backing Brough is because of her commitment to reduce gun violence. Hansen said the issue is particularly important to him as the father of two Denver teenagers and the senator representing East High School, where a student shot two faculty members last month.

"This is a moment where we have to press forward and act with urgency to reduce gun violence, and that means tight cooperation between the city of Denver and the state of Colorado," Hansen said. "With Kelly as our next mayor, I know we can continue to make Denver safer and the state of Colorado safer."

Hansen also named Brough's commitment to taking action on climate change and professional experience working with city hall as reasons why she earned his support.

