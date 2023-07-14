State: No 'systemic' fraud at Arapahoe County child-protective agency despite 2 case worker issues

That audit recommended an additional level of review of Arapahoe County’s entire child-protective system.

DENVER — Despite two Arapahoe County child-protective workers allegedly engaging in fraudulent practice so severe they were referred for prosecution, a state evaluation released on Friday concluded there are no ongoing, systemic problems with the county’s child-protective agency.

The evaluation, conducted by consultants hired by the Colorado Department of Human Services, also detected “no evidence of systemic concerns of falsification of contacts.”

A previous state audit concluded in September that a former Arapahoe County child-protective worker, Robin Niceta — who faces felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with an alleged retaliation plot — failed to follow state regulations and had deficient investigative practices when she worked for the county.

That audit recommended an additional level of review of Arapahoe County’s entire child-protective system, and the county released the results of that evaluation to the public on Friday.

The evaluation released Friday reviewed four years of activity between the Colorado Department of Human Services and the Arapahoe County agency as well as a sampling of case work of county staffers. Staffers and supervisors were also interviewed, and performance data surveyed.

