Taxpayers fund Denver political campaigns through the Fair Elections Fund

The fund passed in 2018, and this year candidates are benefiting...to the tune of nearly $1 million.

DENVER — Several candidates running for office in Denver just received the first batch of public money that will finance their campaigns.

In 2018, Denver voters approved the Fair Elections Fund with 70% support.

That initiative created an $8 million fund from Denver's general fund to match donations for candidates running for Denver mayor, city council, auditor, judge and clerk & recorder.

The matches are for nine times the amount of up to $50 contributions.

On Monday, the city announced the first disbursement of money.

Nearly $1 million total was deposited between 15 candidate accounts.

"This particular disbursal is for folks that have qualified since Jan. 1, 2020, all the way through June 30 of this year," Lucille Wenegieme, strategic advisor for the Denver Clerk & Recorder's Office, said. "It feels like a while ago now, but in 2018 voters did vote for this."

Here is how it works.

For every $5 someone from Denver contributes to a candidate, the city will give that candidate a match of $45.

That match works up to $50 contributions, which will earn the candidate a match of $450.

To qualify for the public money, the candidate must first declare that they want the public money match.

For instance, Clerk & Recorder Paul Lopez did so on Jan. 1, 2020. Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval declared this past Thursday.

That date represents when the match can begin. Any contributions received before that date will not be matched.

To receive the match, the candidate must also meet a minimum number of contributions from Denver residents.

The minimum for mayoral candidates is 250 contributions. The minimum for city council, auditor, judge or clerk & recorder is 100 contributions.

Once that threshold is met, the nine times match begins.

Candidates who choose not to qualify for public funds can receive more money from individuals and small donor committees.

"There are higher limits for those campaigns that are opting out of this, and those are overall limits," said Wenegieme.

For instance, mayoral candidates can receive up to $1,000 from someone if they are not participating in the Fair Elections Fund, but only $500 from individuals if they do participate.

Office Sought | Fair Elections Fund Limit | Non-Participating Limit

Mayor | $500 | $1,000

City Council At-Large | $350 | $700

City Council District | $200 | $400

Clerk & Recorder | $350 | $700

Judge | $350 | $700

Auditor | $350 | $700

The following chart shows the Aug. 15 disbursement of Fair Elections Fund money:

In 2018, councilman Kevin Flynn told Next with Kyle Clark that he disagreed with the public financing of elections.

"That $8 million dollars, I could use right out here to repave Dartmouth Avenue, right? I could use that it to hire a few more police officers," Flynn said in 2018.

On Monday, the records showed that Flynn received nearly $90,000 from the Fair Elections Fund.

"It's not a contradiction. I didn't think it was a good idea, but it passed, and that's the system to use, why would I not?" Flynn said on Monday. "The disbursement I'm getting today just about equals the money I received in my first two campaigns combined."

In his first council campaign, Flynn said he received $65,000 in contributions. Four years ago, when he was unopposed, he took in $19,000.

There are maximum amounts that candidates can receive.

Candidates for mayor can received up to $750,000 from the fund. At-large councilmembers, Clerk & Recorder and Auditor candidates can get up to $250,000. Councilmembers for a specific district can receive up to $125,000.