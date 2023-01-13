Colorado General Assembly holds first-ever MLK resolution joint session

Among them, the resolution for the first time recognized the largest Black caucus in legislative history, while the occasion marked the first time the resolution has been done in a joint session of the legislature.

The Black caucus has a record 11 members in the 2023 General Assembly: seven women in the House and two women and two men in the Senate, all Democrats. While she does not identify as Black, Rep. Iman Jodeh of Aurora is a member and the first Muslim to serve in the legislature.

The commemoration included a tribute to the two lawmakers who worked for years to make the resolution and accompanying state holiday a reality. That started with then-Rep. Wellington Webb from House District 8, who tried for three years to get the General Assembly to recognize Dr. King through passing the resolution. Those attempts did not succeed. Webb went on to become Denver's first Black mayor.