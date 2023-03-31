Colorado GOP offers official role to indicted election denier Tina Peters

Newly elected Colorado GOP leader Dave Williams offered Peters a role in "election integrity." She was previously indicted for election equipment tampering.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Colorado Republican Party has offered former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters an official role working on “election integrity” issues while she awaits trial on felony charges that include tampering with voting systems.

Peters told Next with Kyle Clark on Thursday that she had been offered the role of executive director of the state GOP. Newly elected Colorado GOP chairman Dave Williams said Peters’ role would not be executive director but would be an official position focused on election integrity issues.

“If that's the right path for me to take, I don't know that yet,” Peters said about the job offer. “That’s going to be a decision that I'll need to make.”

Peters played a pivotal role in Williams’ election as state party chair when she dropped out of the running and threw her support behind Williams on the following ballot at a state leadership gathering. Peters’ vote total from the previous round was enough to secure the nomination for Williams.

Peters has claimed, without evidence, that Colorado’s elections are rigged. Prosecutors allege Peters breached the security of Mesa County’s voting system in search of election fraud. Information obtained from Mesa County’s voting equipment was leaked to election rigging conspiracy theorists who have celebrated Peters as national hero.

Peters is also awaiting sentencing on a conviction for obstruction of government operations. Peters struggled with law enforcement officers who attempted to serve a warrant in Feb. 2022.

Former Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley was indicted alongside Peters for multiple counts related to the investigation into election equipment tampering and official misconduct.

Knisley pleaded guilty during a hearing in August and was immediately sentenced to two years of probation under a deal that calls for her to testify against her co-defendants, including Peters. Knisley claimed she was "directed" by Peters to do what she did.

Asked on Next with Kyle Clark whether she and former President Donald Trump, who is facing a criminal indictment, will be in jail in a year or two, Peters laughed out loud.

“If I thought I was going to prison, I would probably be on the beach somewhere,” Peters said. “It's just like with Donald Trump's indictments, my indictment has nothing to do with the facts.”