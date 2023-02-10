Colorado gun rights group asks federal court to block 3-day waiting period law

Gun advocacy group Rocky Mountain Gun Owners has already filed a federal lawsuit over the new waiting period law.

DENVER — Rocky Mountain Gun Owners on Sunday filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the state of Colorado over a law establishing a three-day waiting period to purchase a firearm.

The lawsuit is the second attempt by the group to block the law. They filed a lawsuit last April, seeking to block HB23-1219 after Gov. Jared Polis signed it into law on April 28. That lawsuit was dismissed in August for lack of standing, that the law had not yet gone into effect.

That changed on Oct. 1, the law's official first day.

The gun rights group's lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order against the state, along with an injunction barring the state from enforcing the law, alleging the measure is a violation of the Second Amendment.

The court filing noted a co-plaintiff, Alicia Garcia, attempted to purchase a firearm on Sunday and was told she would have to wait three days to claim it.

