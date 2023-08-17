Colorado's Jena Griswold, officials from 6 states oppose Kroger-Albertsons merger

DENVER — A second Colorado elected official has raised concerns regarding the potential merger between Kroger and Albertsons, which own and operate King Soopers and Safeway stores in the state respectively.
Kroger announced the potential merger with Albertsons in October. The acquisition by Kroger carries a $24.6 billion price tag.
VIDEO ABOVE: COLORADO TO INVESTIGATE KROGER-ALBERTSON'S MERGER
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and a team of secretary of states filed a letter with the Federal Trade Commission opposing the merger, according to a Wednesday news release.
Six other secretaries joined her in letter of opposition. The secretaries, together, represent seven states with a total of 4,996 potentially affected stores, according to the letter.
