Colorado's Ken Buck fires back at fellow Republicans' claims about Jan. 6 defendants

"I don't want folks to get distracted from the issues that matter to most voters."

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — U.S. Rep. Ken Buck is having none of it.

The five-term Republican congressman from Windsor, a former chairman of the Colorado GOP, has spent the last week pushing back against a stew of false claims ladled out by fellow Republicans who maintain the federal government has mistreated defendants facing charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

From a point-by-point response to a letter circulated last month by state Republicans, to a stinging rebuke of a nationally prominent GOP lawmaker, Buck doesn't appear to have pulled any punches in his attempts to set the record straight.

"I don't want folks to get distracted from the issues that matter to most voters," Buck told Colorado Politics. "We have a great opportunity in this election cycle to talk about inflation and the border and crime, and those are the things that we should be focused on. And so when I saw this letter, I just wanted to respond factually to it and make sure that the Republican Party is trying to win elections and not just argue about these issues."

Written by El Paso County GOP Vice Chairman Todd Watkins, the Aug. 21 letter declares that regardless how anyone feels about Donald Trump or the events of Jan. 6, "it is impossible to deny the facts that many Americans have been grossly mistreated and abused by our legal system."

>9NEWS readers can see the full article at Colorado Politics.