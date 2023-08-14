Colorado Libertarians release agreement details for pact with state Republicans

The lists include pledges ranging from auditing government spending to banning certain types of traffic surveillance that Republican candidates would need to uphold.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Colorado Libertarians released the conditions of a deal they struck with state Republicans this summer that would keep Libertarian candidates out of competitive races where a right-leaning, third-party candidate could be a spoiler.

The state Libertarian party pledged not to nominate a candidate in races with a GOP candidate they approve of. This past weekend, they released a long list of thing Colorado Republicans must do to win that approval.

Today we are excited to publish the much anticipated candidate pledges stemming from the LPCO/COLOGOP agreement:



Federal Candidate Pledge for Liberty

1) I will immediately work to pull funding for Ukrainian aid and push aggressively for peace negotiations with Russia. https://t.co/wWCskRb4N0 — LPofColorado (Board of Directors) (@LPofColorado) August 13, 2023

There are separate agreements for federal and state candidates.

The lists include an assortment of pledges ranging from auditing government spending to banning certain types of traffic surveillance.

For example, Libertarians would require Republicans running for federal office to oppose the military draft and further funding to Ukraine. The candidate must also to pledge to "abolish the department of education" and support pardons for whistleblowers Edward Snowden and Julian Assange.

On the state level, Republicans hoping to keep a Libertarian candidate out of their race would be expected to oppose mandatory vaccine programs and also the state income tax. They would also have to support "food freedom," which would include things like "raw milk and local meat processing."

Colorado GOP Chairman Dave Williams previously said the agreement he negotiated with Libertarian Party Chair Hannah Goodman will boost the chances of Republicans winning crucial 2024 legislative and congressional races.

This pact came on the heels of the competitive race in Colorado's Congressional District 8, where Democrat Yadira Caraveo narrowly beat out Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer. A Libertarian candidate in that race got nearly 4% of the vote, stirring up conspiracies on conservative talk radio that he'd swung the race.

The parties' agreement doesn't necessarily protect some of Colorado's most recognizable Republicans.

In June, Goodman told 9NEWS that Congresswoman Lauren Boebert might not fit the qualifications.

"Is Lauren Boebert a strong liberty candidate? That is to be determined. I don't necessarily think that Lauren Boebert... is a strong liberty candidate in my opinion," she said.

9NEWS reached out to Williams to see if Republicans had any input on the new agreements but hasn't heard back.