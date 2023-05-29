Colorado man describes difficult wait for friend's arrival from Venezuela

He hasn't heard from his friend since the end of April and everyday, grows concerned about safety along the journey

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER, Colorado — For most migrants coming to Denver from Venezuela, the journey can take anywhere from two to seven months, or longer. Along the way, many may lose their phones, or a phone may get stolen along the way.

Not knowing what's happening can be difficult for friends and family who are waiting for their loved ones in the United States.

Efrain Herrera is expecting his friend, Sofia, to arrive from Venezuela. She decided to make the journey this spring. She has been able to stay in touch a little over the journey, but Herrera hasn't heard from her since April 21.

"Everyday, I get concerned. I’m thinking about her and I pray," said Herrera. "I think of the worst, but then I try not to think of the worst and just have faith on her to arrive here safely."

His messages through WhatsApp have been undelivered, meaning her phone is either turned off or not working.

"I'm just hoping and waiting. That’s all I can do," said Herrera. "No response. There hasn’t been no response. She must not have any access to communicate."

When Herrera last heard from his friend, she was in Panama. Without any further communication, he says it's hard to know where she is or if she is safe.

"The click is ticking, so I’m just hoping for the best and not the worst," said Herrera, who worries that she may be in a detention facility or otherwise deported.

This isn't the first time she has lost contact. She lost contact a couple months ago, so Herrera is remaining optimistic that they will be reunited in Denver.

"The sooner, the better. So, yeah, that’s what I’m praying for. So I pray everyday for her to get here now. So she don’t ever have to go through that ever again," said Herrera.