Colorado Republicans split on historic vote to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck supported ouster, while U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert and Doug Lamborn backed Kevin McCarthy in speakership showdown.

DENVER — One Colorado Republican joined with all of the state's House Democrats on Tuesday voting to depose Kevin McCarthy as House speaker, leaving the GOP-controlled chamber without a leader just days after McCarthy brokered a bipartisan deal to prevent a government shutdown.

The close 216-210 vote made McCarthy the first U.S. House speaker in history to lose his job and plunged Washington into what lawmakers warned is uncharted territory.

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck of Windsor joined with seven other Republicans and all Democrats present voting to fire McCarthy, citing the California Republican's promotion of stopgap funding legislation over the weekend as a reason for his vote.

"We cannot continue to fund the government by continuing resolutions and omnibus spending bills," Buck tweeted after lawmakers voted. "We must change course to sensible budgeting and save our country."

Before the vote, Buck signaled his intentions, tweeting that he believed McCarthy "has repeatedly broken his word both to the American people and to members of Congress."

