State senator indicted, accused of lying about his official residence

State Sen. Pete Lee, an El Paso County Democrat, was indicted on Aug. 3 and has been removed from his interim committee assignments.

DENVER — Democratic State Sen. Pete Lee, who represents a district in El Paso County, faces a felony charge of knowingly giving false information about where he lived while voting.

An El Paso County grand jury indicted Lee on Aug. 3 on one count of providing false information on his residence, a Class 5 felony, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office said on Tuesday.

The indictment alleges that "on or about March 3, 2020, Lee voted giving false information regarding the elector's place of present residence."

9NEWS has reached out to Lee for comment.

Lee was removed from his interim committee assignments in the state Senate, said Senate President Steve Fenberg.

"Senator Pete Lee is a dedicated public servant who has spent his career supporting his community and working to improve the lives of all Coloradans," Fenberg said in a statement. "I trust he'll have a fair opportunity to be heard and that the legal process will allow for an airing of all of the facts. At his request, Senator Lee has been removed from his interim committee assignments until this matter is resolved."

The grand jury indicted Lee on one of two counts presented. The first rejected count is redacted in the copy obtained by 9NEWS. The second count, a felony for lying about Lee's official residence, specifies an offense date between Nov 5, 2019 and Mar 3, 2020. pic.twitter.com/YHEWkBep2p — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) August 9, 2022

In the most recent session, Lee was chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and served on the committees for Legal Services; State, Veterans & Military Affairs, and Finance.

Lee, a progressive Democrat who was elected to the state Senate in 2018, has focused his career on criminal justice reform and restorative justice.

His first court appearance will be Sept. 8, the District Attorney's Office said.

NEW: Colorado Democratic Senator @PeteLeeColorado indicted for providing false information about his residence. There have been claims about him not really living in the Senate district that he represents, which is required by Colorado's Constitution. #copolitics https://t.co/kJTFocAdou — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) August 9, 2022