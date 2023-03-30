Another Coloradan arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 insurrection

Jonathan Grace is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after being caught on camera storming an entrance to the U.S. Capitol two years ago.

DENVER — The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) arrested a man from Colorado Springs today for allegedly storming the capitol on Jan. 6.

49-year-old Jonathan Grace is facing felony and misdemeanor charges, including engaging in physical violence in the grounds of a Capitol building. He was arrested in Denver.

It's been over 2 years since the insurrection, and the DOJ has arrested over 1,000 people across the country. Over a dozen of them are from Colorado. 320 of them have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Court documents say Grace was one of the rioters who were repeatedly violent with Captiol police.

Investigators say them have him on video at the Lower West Terrace 'tunnel,' which court documents say is a narrow entryway that empties into the heart of the Capitol building.

Grace is seen on camera pushing against the police line and using his body as a blockade as officers tried to clear the tunnel.

Court documents say he only retreated after capitol officers sprayed the group with some sort of chemical irritant.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Investigations into the Capitol breach are ongoing.

