Colorado State Patrol releases footage of House gallery disruption

Three young people were removed from the House gallery — one for causing the disruption and the other two for interfering with the State Patrol.

DENVER — Colorado State Patrol on Thursday released body camera videos of young people who were removed from the House gallery on Wednesday, while lawmakers on the House floor were debating bills.

Video from the Colorado Channel of the day's proceedings show what happened prior to that incident, in which young people, believed to be school students, started shouting and disrupting the House proceedings.

Rep. David Ortiz, D-Centennial, told the students to respect the decorum of the House, advice that they appeared to ignore as they began to shout again a few minutes later. Ortiz gaveled the House into a recess while the State Patrol and House sergeants-at-arms dealt with the situation.

A video posted on Twitter initially claimed they were arrested but was later corrected to say they had just been told to leave the building. The video showed only the last two minutes of the incident but was widely shared on social media.

